Dayton vs. VCU: What to know about Saturday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat George Washington 67-54 on Sunday in Fairfax, Va. VCU lost 70-54 at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 72-34 in four seasons at Dayton. Mike Rhoades is 71-40 in four seasons at VCU.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 19.5

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.9

Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, Fr., F, 13.3

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.4

Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., G, 5.6

Probable VCU starters

Nah’Shon Hyland, 6-3, So., G, 17.9

Vince Williams, 6-6, Jr., G, 10.8

Levi Stockard, 6-8, Sr., F, 6.1

Adrian Baldwin, 6-1, Fr., G, 5.4

Corey Douglass, 6-8, Sr., F, 4.8

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 40 percent chance of winning and predicts a 69-66 score. ... .. Jalen Crutcher leads the nation in minutes played (437 out of 455, 39.7 per game). Ibi Watson, with 427 minutes (38.8), isn’t far behind. He ranks third in the nation. Jim Paxson set the UD record (39.3) in 1976. ... Crutcher was named the A-10 Player of the Week on Monday for the first time this season. He scored 41 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in victories against Duquesne and George Washington. ... Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 7.4 points in the last five games after not scoring in his first four appearances.

About VCU: Hyland has almost doubled his scoring average (9.0) from his freshman season. ... Stockard is a transfer who averaged 3.7 points as a junior last season at Kansas State. ... Hyland and Williams started in the last game against Dayton a year ago. VCU lost seniors De’Riante Jenkins and Isaac Vann as well as Marcos Santos-Silva, who transferred to Texas Tech for his final season and is averaging 8.9 points in 15 starts. ... VCU ranks second in the country in steals per game (11.0), sixth in turnovers forced (18.8) and seventh in blocks (5.9).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Saint Louis (7-1, 0-0) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. CBS Sports Network will televise the game.