Dayton vs. VCU: What to know about Wednesday’s game

Sports
By David Jablonski
59 minutes ago
UD is 3-8 against Rams in last five seasons

Who: Dayton (14-7, 6-2) at Virginia Commonwealth (13-6, 6-2).

Where: Siegel Center, Richmond, Va.

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/95.7 and 1290 WHIO.

Series: VCU leads 15-7 and has won eight of the last 10 games in the series. VCU beat Dayton 53-52 at UD Arena on Feb. 5. Last season, VCU beat Dayton three times: 66-43 at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 23; 76-67 on Feb. 9 at UD Arena; and 73-68 at the Siegel Center in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament on March 5.

Last game: Dayton beat Rhode Island 53-51 on Friday. VCU won 64-62 at Richmond on Saturday.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 91-48 in five seasons at Dayton. Mike Rhoades is 93-49 in his fifth season at VCU. Rhoades is 8-3 against Grant since they both became A-10 coaches in the 2017-18 season.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, Fr., F, 11.6

Toumani Camara, 6-8, So., F, 10.5

Malachi Smith, 6-0, Fr., G, 10.0

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, Fr., G, 7.7

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-Fr., G, 5.8

Probable VCU starters

Vince Williams, 6-6, Sr., G, 12.9

Adrian Baldwin, 6-1, So., G, 10.6

KeShawn Curry, 6-4, Sr., G, 9.0

Jayden Nunn, 6-4, Fr., G, 8.7

Levi Stockard, 6-8, Gr., F, 6.5

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 35 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 59-55 score. ... Dayton’s defense ranks 36th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency after ranking 109th last season. Dayton also has the best offensive rebounding ranking of the last five seasons. It’s 89th in offensive rebounding percentage. It was 300th last season and didn’t rank above 225 in Grant’s first five seasons. ... Dayton ranks 75th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. VCU ranks 56th.

About VCU: The Rams started A-10 play with three straight victories against Dayton, La Salle and George Washington and then lost back-to-back games to St. Bonaventure and Davidson. It has since won three straight games against Saint Joseph’s, Davidson and Richmond. ... Williams led VCU with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Richmond. Hason Ward, who did not play against Dayton in the first matchup, had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting. ... VCU has shot 40 percent or better from 3-point range in the last four games. It has shot worse than 30 percent only four times. Dayton has shot worse than 30 percent 10 times.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis (14-6, 5-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

