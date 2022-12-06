Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: What to know about Wednesday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 107-56 in his sixth season at Dayton. Mike Young is 62-37 in four seasons at Virginia Tech.

Last game: Dayton beat Southeastern Louisiana 80-74 on Saturday. Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 80-72 on Sunday.

KenPom.com odds: Virginia Tech has a 70 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 66-60 score. The Hokies rank 35th. Dayton is 62nd. In the first NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, Dayton was No. 163, and Virginia Tech was No. 41.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 15.9

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 11.1

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 11.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 8.3

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 6.8

Probable starters

Grant Basile, 6-9, Gr. F, 13.9

Justyn Mutts, 6-7, Sr., G, 14.4

Sean Pedulla, 6-1, So., G, 16.8

Hunter Cattoor, 6-3, Sr., G, 10.1

Darius Maddox, 6-5, Sr., G, 9.4

About Dayton: Camara leads the A-10 with 9.3 rebounds per game. He leads Dayton with 14 steals. ... Dayton ranks 341st in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (27.6). The national average is 33.5. Since the 1996-97 season, Dayton’s worst percentage over the course of a season is 32.8. ... Dayton’s defense ranks 37th in the country in adjusted efficiency and has held opponents to 28.4% shooting from 3-point range (50th in the country) and 44.1% shooting from 2-point range (37th in country).

About Virginia Tech: Basile is a transfer from Wright State. He scored 1,228 points in four seasons with the Raiders. ... Cattoor scored 12 points in 31 minutes as a freshman against Dayton in 2019. He’s the only player remaining from either team who played in that game. ... Mutts visited Dayton in 2016 when Archie Miller was UD’s coach. He started his career at High Point in the 2017-18 season and then spent one season at Delaware before transferring to Virginia Tech. He has 1,229 points in his career. ...

Looking ahead: Dayton plays UNC Asheville (5-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. The Flyers have won 13 straight games at UD Arena.