Dayton vs. Wyoming: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 108-57 in his sixth season at Dayton. Jeff Linder is 44-25 in three seasons at Wyoming. He previously coached four seasons at Northern Colorado.

Last game: Dayton beat UNC Asheville 79-56 on Dec. 10. Wyoming beat Louisiana Tech 92-65 on Dec. 10.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 62 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 65-62 score. Dayton ranks 73rd. Wyoming is No. 115.

NET rankings: Dayton is No. 150. Wyoming ranks 221st. This is a Quad 4 game for Dayton because it’s a neutral-site game against a team ranked between 201 and 353. It’s a Quad 3 game for Wyoming. Here’s is Dayton’s record by quad: Quad 1 (0-3); Quad 2 (0-1); Quad 3 (0-1); Quad 4 (6-0).

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 16.6

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 11.0

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.5

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 7.6

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 7.0

Probable Wyoming starters

Hunter Maldonado, 6-7, Sr., F, 13.6

Brendan Wenzel, 6-7, Jr., F, 10.0

Hunter Thompson, 6-7, Sr., C, 6.6

Kenny Foster, 6-5, Sr., G, 6.1

Xavier DuSell, 6-4, Jr., G, 4.2

About Dayton: Blakney is shooting 75% from 2-point range (21 of 28) and 16.7% (4 of 24) from 3-point range. ... By making a season-best 42.9% (6 of 14) of its 3-pointers against Asheville, Dayton improved its season percentage to 28.0. That ranks 340th in the country out of 363 teams. ... Dayton is shooting 68.3% from the free-throw line. It ranks 251st. That’s the same percentage it shot last season when it ranked 291st.

About Wyoming: Noah Reynolds, a 6-3 sophomore guard who has started one game, ranks second on the team in scoring (13.4). ... Wenzel leads the team in 3-point shooting (19 of 38, 50%). ... Max Agbonkpolo, a 6-9 junior guard/forward, and Ethan Anderson, a 6-1 junior guard, played last season at Southern California. Agbonkpolo has started three games and averages 9.9 points per game. Anderson started the first eight games and averages 7.4 points per game. ... Wyoming’s leading returner scorer from last season, 6-9 forward Graham Ike (19.5 points per game), has not played this season after suffering a lower-leg injury before the season. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Alcorn State (3-7) in its final non-conference game of the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.