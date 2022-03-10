Dayton vs. Xavier in First Four? It could happen

• First four out: VCU; Wake Forest; BYU; and Indiana.

• Next four out: Saint Louis; Florida; Virginia Tech; and Saint Bonaventure.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi also brought up the possibility of Dayton and Xavier renewing their rivalry in the NCAA tournament, though he does not have Dayton in the field in his latest update.

“Trying to imagine a Xavier-Dayton “First Four” game at the UD Arena,” Lunardi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “with Wright State part of the opener. And Wake Forest also in town…”

Several NCAA tournament experts are also predicting Wright State will play in the First Four as a No. 16 seed, though the Horizon League champion has never been a No. 16 seed.

Dayton and Xavier haven’t played since 2015 when they met in the championship game of the Advocare Invitational in Orlando. Xavier won 90-61. Prior to that game, they hadn’t played in 1,017 days. The longtime rivalry died when Xavier left the A-10 for the Big East.