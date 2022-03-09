Bracketologists predict Wright State will play in First Four as a No. 16 seed

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi updates his prediction daily at this time of year and made his latest changes Tuesday night. After Wright State’s 72-71 victory against Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League championship game, he predicted the Raiders would receive a No. 16 seed and play another No. 16 seed, Northeast Conference champion Bryant, at UD Arena in the First Four, which will take place March 15-16.

Jerry Palm, of CBS Sports, also thinks Wright State would play in the First Four as a No. 16 seed in his latest update Wednesday. Brian Bennett, of The Athletic, had the same prediction.