Dayton will face familiar opponent in A-10 quarterfinals

Flyers swept the regular-season series
Sports
By
27 minutes ago
X

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The No. 3 seed and 24th-ranked Dayton Flyers (24-6) will play No. 6 seed Duquesne (21-11) in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Explore» 2024 A-10 TOURNAMENT DIARY: Day 1 in Brooklyn

Duquesne beat No. 14 Saint Louis 83-73 in the final second-round game Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Jimmy Clark III led Duquesne with 20 points. The Dukes made 10 of 22 3-pointers and committed only five turnovers.

Saint Louis (13-20) cut a 57-41 deficit to 63-59 with 8 minutes, 43 seconds to play but got no closer.

Duquesne has won five games in a row. It beat La Salle at home, George Mason and VCU on the road and then George Washington at home to end the regular season.

Duquesne, started 0-5 in A-10 play but won 10 of its last 13 games to reach the 20-win mark in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1970-71 (21-4) and 1971-72 (20-5).

Dayton beat Duquesne 72-62 in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12 and 75-59 on Feb. 13 at UD Arena. The Flyers have won 11 of the last 12 games in the series.

Duquesne will seek its first semifinal appearance since 2009 when it lost to Temple in the championship game. The Flyers have not played Duquesne in the A-10 tournament since a 77-66 loss in the semifinals in 2009. In the only other A-10 tournament meeting between the schools, Dayton won 69-56 in the quarterfinals in 2004.

Duquesne has the longest drought of former A-10 tournament champions. It won the tournament in 1977 when the A-10 was known as the Eastern Collegiate Basketball League. Massachusetts (28 years), Dayton (21) and George Washington (18) also have long droughts.

In Other News
1
Bengals releasing veteran safety
2
Archdeacon: UD president on superstar DaRon Holmes II — ‘This kid is...
3
Former UFC champion in the hospital after saving his parents from a...
4
Michigan football to hire away Ohio State assistant coach
5
Wright State athletics director Grant to retire

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top