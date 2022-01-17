Dayton wins another A-10 rookie of the week award

Holmes II and Smith, two members of the Dayton Flyers’ 2021 recruiting class, have combined to win six of the 10 weekly awards.

Last week, Holmes II averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in victories against Saint Louis and Duquesne. He shot 65 percent from the field (13 of 20). He scored a career-high 18 points against Duquesne.