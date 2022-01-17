Hamburger icon
Dayton wins another A-10 rookie of the week award

Dayton Flyers highlights: Daron Holmes II scores 18 vs. Duquesne on Jan. 15, 2022

Sports
By David Jablonski
38 minutes ago
DaRon Holmes II trying to become first true freshman to lead UD in scoring in a season

DaRon Holmes II matched teammate Malachi Smith by winning his third Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week Award on Monday.

Holmes II and Smith, two members of the Dayton Flyers’ 2021 recruiting class, have combined to win six of the 10 weekly awards.

Last week, Holmes II averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in victories against Saint Louis and Duquesne. He shot 65 percent from the field (13 of 20). He scored a career-high 18 points against Duquesne.

Holmes II now leads Dayton in scoring with 11.1 points per game. No true freshman has ever led UD in scoring at the end of a season. He has 42 blocks. The school record for a season is 55.

About the Author

David Jablonski

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

