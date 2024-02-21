Dayton women’s basketball finds new opponent after Davidson forfeits

BreakingNews
Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team will play Miami University Hamilton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena instead of Davidson.

UD announced Wednesday morning Davidson had to forfeit the Atlantic 10 Conference game “due to non-COVID health and safety protocols.” The game will count as a no-contest, according to NCAA rules, so Dayton’s record (11-15, 5-10) will remain the same.

Davidson (18-8, 8-7) beat Dayton 83-51 on Dec. 5 in Davidson, N.C.

Miami Hamilton (13-12) is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and competes in the Ohio Regional Campus Conference.

Dayton has lost three games in a row, all by more than 20 points, to Fordham, George Mason and Saint Joseph’s. It has three more regular-season games: at Loyola Chicago (12-14, 6-9) at 3 p.m. Sunday; at George Mason (20-5, 11-3) at 7 p.m. Feb. 28; and home against Rhode Island (17-11, 9-6) at noon on March 2.

