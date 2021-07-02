Dayton women’s basketball players ink first compensation deal

Vanderburgh launched Rare Active in November 2018. On its website, the company describes its patented technology: “What makes these pants so unique is the waistband. You can open each pant leg completely which allows you to quickly and easily slip your shoes through the openings. Then, once on your waist, you can easily zip down each pant leg to create a flattering outerwear pant.”

In a press release, Matt Farrell, a former Dayton men’s basketball director of operations who’s now a NIL consultant and student-athlete advocate at 14fifty Partners, praised Vanderburgh’s creative mindset.

“As an online small business, Rare Active is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities afforded under the current NIL guidelines,” Farrell said. “This is but another great example of businesses in Dayton rallying to support Dayton student-athletes.”

Katie Hill, entrepreneur-in-residence at the Entrepreneurs’ Center in Dayton, also reacted to the deal in a press release. She said Rare Active worked with Real Art, a local creative agency, and Taylored Social, a Dayton-based social media management company, on the campaign.

“It’s thrilling to see the most innovative companies embracing the most cutting-edge marketing and promotions opportunities,” Hill said.