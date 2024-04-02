BreakingNews
Jackknifed semi closes I-75 South in Dayton

Dayton women’s basketball team loses three players to transfer portal

Flyers finished 12-19 last season

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

Three members of the Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team entered the transfer portal after the season, according to the website (WBBBlog.com) that tracks transfers on the women’s side.

• Anyssa Jones, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who ranked fourth on the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game, announced her transfer to the Ohio Bobcats on March 28. Jones played her first two seasons at Ohio State and the last two seasons with the Flyers. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

• Taisiya Kozlova, a 6-1 fourth-year guard, announced her transfer to Seattle on March 27. She played her first two seasons at Maryland and the last two at Dayton. She averaged 7.5 minutes in 23 games last season. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jones and Kozlova were both honored on Senior Day at UD Arena in March along with senior Destiny Bohanon and graduate student Mariah Perez.

• Riley Rismiller, a 6-4 freshman forward from Coldwater, also entered the portal. She averaged 4.5 points in 23 games.

Explore» ARCHDEACON: An unforgettable School Day at UD Arena

Dayton finished 12-19 overall and 5-13 in the Atlantic 10 Conference in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s second season.

The program signed three 2024 recruits in November.

• Molly O’Riordan, a 6-foot-2 center from Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill.

• Brook Simpson, a 5-foot-10 junior guard from Belding High School in Michigan.

• And Olivia Leung, a 5-10 guard from Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and Crestwood Preparatory College.

In Other News
1
Ohio State names new running backs coach
2
McCoy: A flair for the dramatic? Grand slam in 10th lifts Reds past...
3
Miami names new hockey coach
4
‘Nobody cares’ -- OSU lineman, Lakota West grad Tshabola explains...
5
Ohio State football adds 4 verbal commitments, hosts local prospects in...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top