Dayton women’s basketball team loses three players to transfer portal

• Taisiya Kozlova, a 6-1 fourth-year guard, announced her transfer to Seattle on March 27. She played her first two seasons at Maryland and the last two at Dayton. She averaged 7.5 minutes in 23 games last season. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jones and Kozlova were both honored on Senior Day at UD Arena in March along with senior Destiny Bohanon and graduate student Mariah Perez.

• Riley Rismiller, a 6-4 freshman forward from Coldwater, also entered the portal. She averaged 4.5 points in 23 games.

Dayton finished 12-19 overall and 5-13 in the Atlantic 10 Conference in coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s second season.

The program signed three 2024 recruits in November.

• Molly O’Riordan, a 6-foot-2 center from Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill.

• Brook Simpson, a 5-foot-10 junior guard from Belding High School in Michigan.

• And Olivia Leung, a 5-10 guard from Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and Crestwood Preparatory College.