Dayton women’s team embraces challenges of road

Two years ago, in the last full season Dayton played, it played five home games, three true road games and five games on neutral courts in non-conference play.

“When you’re on the road, you’re together all the time,” Dayton coach Shauna Green said. “You get tighter. The chemistry gets better. There’s not a lot of distractions when we’re on the road. We’ve proven last year we can go and win on the road. We know we’ve got to be mentally tough, physically tough. All of this, everything we do in our planning and who we scrimmage and who we play and when we play, it’s all intentional. It’s all with a purpose. There’s no doubt about this stretch right here. Playing the caliber of teams we’re playing on the road or at neutral sites is all in preparation to accomplish our mission, which is in the A 10 of taking care of business there.”