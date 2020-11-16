Dayton won’t get to host First Four in 2021 as NCAA revises tournament

Indianapolis was already scheduled to host the Final Four from April 3-5. The revised tournament could be held at different sites around Indianapolis in March and April. The original plan called for the tournament to be played at 14 different sites, including Dayton.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, in a press release. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”