Dayton’s Amaefule making most of his redshirt season

In coach Archie Miller’s last season, Kostas Antetokounmpo sat out the season as a partial qualifier. In coach Anthony Grant’s first season, Obi Toppin sat out as an academic redshirt, and Ryan Mikesell missed the season after undergoing surgeries on both hips.

The next season, Dayton had four transfers — Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman, Jordy Tshimanga and Chase Johnson — on the bench. In the 2019-20 season, Sissoko redshirted as a freshman so he could work on his game, and Zimi Nwokeji also sat on the bench for half a season as a redshirt after joining the team in January. No one redshirted last year because the NCAA didn’t count the season against anyone’s eligibility.

Amaefule, who committed to Dayton in April after played one season at East Tennessee State, is sitting out this season in part because he wasn’t 100 percent healthy at the beginning of the season. At that point, he was two years removed from surgery to repair torn tendons and a fracture in the ankle.

By not playing this season, Amaefule could get healthy while still learning the Dayton system. He’s also working with the scout team in practice, helping his teammates get ready for games.

“I was dealing with an issue with my leg,” said Amaefule on Jan. 15 after a 72-52 victory at Duquesne. “It was a great way for me to get better. I’m learning the offense, learning the team, getting more comfortable playing and also spending more time in the weight room.”

Amaefule said he’s healthy now and hopes to stay healthy until next season. He has worked on building muscle in his leg.

“It’s going really good,” Amaefule said. “We’re working every day in individual workouts. I’m in practice, too, working with the team. I’m giving everybody a good look.”

Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Amaefule has approached the redshirt season the right way.

“I think he really puts work in,” Grant said. “I think he’s done a great job, not only working individually but helping this current team be better with what we’re asking him to do with the scout team. We’re really pleased with him.”