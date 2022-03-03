Dayton’s Camara looks strong in return after one-game absence

RICHMOND, Va. — Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara left the Robins Center on Tuesday night after a 55-53 victory against Richmond with two giant bags of ice — enough to make snowcones for at least the starting lineup — attached to his left knee.
Six days earlier, Camara injured the knee in the second half of an 82-61 victory against Massachusetts. Three days earlier, he dressed in uniform but sat on the bench and watched as Dayton lost 62-60 at La Salle.
Against Richmond, Camara returned to the starting lineup and led the Flyers in points (11 on 4-of-10 shooting) and rebounds (12), recording his fourth double-double of the season. He also set the pick that freed R.J. Blakney to catch the game-winning alley-oop pass from Malachi Smith with 1.2 seconds left.
“It was a play that we usually do,” Camara said. “I had to screen for R.J. I just made a play. We already knew he was going to be open because the first time we tried it, the pass was open and we weren’t able to make it.”
This time, Smith threw the pass and connected with Blakney, and the Flyers (21-9, 13-4) celebrated a victory that clinched a top-three seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament with one remaining in the regular season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Davidson at UD Arena. The return of Camara was just as important as the victory for Dayton because it will need him healthy if they’re going to win three games in three days next week at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
“I feel good; I feel great,” Camara said. “I just have to wear a knee brace for a little while. There’s nothing major.”
Camara said he was close to playing against La Salle. It was a last-second decision to sit. He said his long-term health is important, and he didn’t want to make the injury worse.
Dayton coach Anthony Grant said he had no expectations for Camara’s return.
“I trust our medical staff and trainers to make sure we’re putting guys in a position to be safe and go out and play,” Grant said. “Toumani was ready to do that. He made a difference for us. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet in terms of the leadership he provides and how he anchors what we do offensively and defensively.”
SATURDAY’S GAME
Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m., USA Network, 1290, 95.7
