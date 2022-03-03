Dayton’s Camara looks strong in return after one-game absence

“I feel good; I feel great,” Camara said. “I just have to wear a knee brace for a little while. There’s nothing major.”

Camara said he was close to playing against La Salle. It was a last-second decision to sit. He said his long-term health is important, and he didn’t want to make the injury worse.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant said he had no expectations for Camara’s return.

“I trust our medical staff and trainers to make sure we’re putting guys in a position to be safe and go out and play,” Grant said. “Toumani was ready to do that. He made a difference for us. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet in terms of the leadership he provides and how he anchors what we do offensively and defensively.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m., USA Network, 1290, 95.7