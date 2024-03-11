Dayton’s Elvis wins A-10 weekly award

Elvis shared the honor with Darius Maddox, of George Mason. Elvis averaged 18.0 points and 5.5 assists in victories against Saint Louis and Virginia Commonwealth. He made 8 of 14 3-pointers in the two games. In the 91-86 overtime victory against VCU, he made game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in overtime.

“For me, personally, the overtime out there was surreal,” Elvis said. “It’s something every basketball player dreams about. You live for those big moments as a player. I’m glad my teammates trusted me at the end. It means a lot that we could reward our fans and make history tonight.”

Elvis ranks fourth on the team with 9.6 points per game. He’s shooting 38.5% (45 of 117) from 3-point range.

Elvis graduates this spring. and participated in Dayton’s Senior Night ceremony on Friday but could decide to return next season. He has one season of eligibility remaining because his freshman season, played during the pandemic, at DePaul didn’t count against his eligibility.

The No. 3 seed Dayton Flyers (24-6, 14-4) will play No. 6 Duquesne (20-11, 10-8), No. 11 Rhode Island (12-19, 6-12) or No. 14 Saint Louis (12-19, 5-13) in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.