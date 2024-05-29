Dayton’s first freshman in 2024 recruiting class is from Qatar

Max Feldman, of MadeHoops.com, described Mousa as an “energetic, creative 6-7 scorer with unique pace and savvy. (An) 18-year-old by way of Qatar with lofty upside.”

Mousa, 18, is a 2024 recruit from the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. That will make him the only true freshman on the 2024-25 roster for Dayton, which has filled 12 of 13 scholarships.

Mousa played for the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit in Oregon. Former Dayton guard Mike Sharavjamts, of Mongolia, played in the same event in 2022 before his freshman season.

According to the Qatari Basketball Federation, Mousa’s father, Yassin Mousa, was the “first player from the Arab world to receive an invitation to compete in the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit,” in 2000.

A press release by the Qatari Basketball Federation in March described Hamad “as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Hailing from the NBA Academy, the young man aims to become the first Qatari player to secure a contract and compete in the NBA. He aspires to surpass his father and etch his name in history by playing alongside the world’s finest players.”

Mousa played in the Basketball without Borders event in Noblesville, Ind., in February. Jamie Shaw, of On3.com, named him the MVP of the event.

“From the first drill of the camp, Hamad Mousa moved confidently,” Shaw wrote. “From the weave drills to the shooting drills, the three-on-two and five-on-four drills, he was vocal and he was consistent. Early on we were able to see that he had skill, the ball was on a string and he had legit size and fluidity. Once the games started, it all clicked for Mousa.

Listed at 6-foot-6, he was hard to take your eyes off in the open floor. He had a creative handle, with a flashy demeanor. The passes were precise as he played one step ahead of the defense, throwing with both hands off the bounce and in the halfcourt. He navigated angles well and he knocked down shots. While his shot pocket is a bit low, the release is soft and consistent and he was able to get it off in a game.”

The Pro Insight account on X (Twitter) wrote Mousa “had one of the best showings of anyone in (Indiana) The 6-7 wing displayed intriguing dribble-pass-shoot ability, as well as a willingness and ability to play on and off the ball. With a 7-foot wingspan, he was also able to impact the game with his length on the defensive end, generating steals and switching up and down the lineup. Mousa made a huge statement here, and did so with confidence.”

With the addition of Mousa and departure of Holmes, here’s what Dayton’s 2024-25 roster looks at the moment:

Guards: Posh Alexander; Malachi Smith; Enoch Cheeks; Brady Uhl; Javon Bennett; Marvel Allen; Mousa.

Forwards: Nate Santos; Zed Key; Isaac Jack; Jacob Conner; and Jaiun Simon.