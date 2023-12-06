Dayton’s game against UNLV cancelled after shooting at UNLV

The men’s basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and UNLV on Wednesday night at UD Arena was cancelled Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nev.
“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” UD announced. “Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, one suspect is dead and there were multiple victims after an active shooter was reported on campus.
UNLV closed all campus buildings in Las Vegas and statewide and advised people on campus, through its social media accounts, to shelter in place.
UNLV’s team left for Dayton on Monday, according to its social media accounts, and had a shootaround at UD Arena on Tuesday. This was the second game in a two-game series that started last November at UNLV.
