Dayton’s game against UNLV cancelled after shooting at UNLV

The men’s basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and UNLV on Wednesday night at UD Arena was cancelled Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” UD announced. “Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”