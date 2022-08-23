Dayton’s game against Wyoming part of Legends of Basketball Showcase

The event the Dayton Flyers will play in Dec. 17 in Chicago now has a name: the 2022 Legends of Basketball Showcase. The four-game event at the United Center was officially announced Tuesday.
Dayton’s game against Wyoming in the event was reported in May. That game will be the 12th of 13 non-conference games for Dayton and the last of six non-conference games played on road or neutral courts.
Dayton and Wyoming will play in one of the evening games, though the exact time and TV information will be announced at a later date. North Carolina State will play Vanderbilt in the other evening game.
In the two afternoon games, Northern Iowa will face Towson, and Tulane will play George Mason.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 21. Fans can register for ticket alerts through the website, and those fans can buy tickets starting Sept. 20. More information can be found on the event’s website: LegendsofBasketball.com/Showcase.
The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and Intersport sponsored the games. Dayton great Johnny Davis is the chairman of the board for the NBRPA.
Dayton has played two non-conference games on the neutral court of the United Center in recent years. It lost 67-64 to Northwestern on Dec. 17, 2016, in what was known as the Chicago Legends event. It lost 78-76 to Colorado on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Dec. 21, 2019, in the same event. That would turn out to be the last loss of the 2019-20 season for a team that finished 29-2.
