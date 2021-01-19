Dayton’s game vs. GW postponed by positive COVID-19 test

George Washington joined Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure, Fordham, Duquesne, Saint Joseph’s, Virginia Commonwealth, Saint Louis and Richmond on the list of A-10 men’s teams that have had to pause activities this season.

Fordham cancelled all six of its non-conference games. UMass paused team activities Nov. 17 and didn’t start the season until Dec. 11.

St. Bonaventure paused team activities Nov. 19. It withdrew from the “Bubbleville” event in Connecticut and had to wait until Dec. 15 to play its season opener.

Virginia Commonwealth paused team activities Jan. 2 because of COVID-19 protocols, postponing a game against Davidson., but resumed practice two days later.

Richmond postponed its game Wednesday against St. Bonaventure following COVID testing results and contact tracing procedures. Pending results of testing, it will play La Salle on Saturday.

Saint Louis still hasn’t played an A-10 game. It has postponed its first six games because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Coach Travis Ford told Stu Durando, of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the whole team will practice together for the first time since the outbreak began on Friday or Saturday. Saint Louis had yet to announce whether it will play St. Bonaventure on Saturday.