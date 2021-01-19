Dayton’s game vs. GW postponed by positive COVID-19 test

The Dayton Flyers played 11 straight games without a COVID-19 postponement or cancellation, but their luck ran out Tuesday.
George Washington paused team activities Tuesday because of a positive COVID-19 test from a Tier 1 staff member in the team’s traveling party. The news came two days after Dayton beat George Washington 67-54 at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
The pause means GW won’t play Dayton on Wednesday night at UD Arena. No makeup date has been set. George Washington also postponed its game Saturday at Rhode Island.
Dayton’s next scheduled game is now at Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond, Va., at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is the first schedule disruption for Dayton since early December. It pulled out of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., because of the state of the coronavirus pandemic there. Then it lost an exhibition game against Cedarville University and twice had to find new opponents for its season opener as Bellarmine and then Alcorn State cancelled games. Purdue Fort Wayne was another opponent Dayton didn’t play because of COVID-19 problems.
George Washington joined Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure, Fordham, Duquesne, Saint Joseph’s, Virginia Commonwealth, Saint Louis and Richmond on the list of A-10 men’s teams that have had to pause activities this season.
Fordham cancelled all six of its non-conference games. UMass paused team activities Nov. 17 and didn’t start the season until Dec. 11.
St. Bonaventure paused team activities Nov. 19. It withdrew from the “Bubbleville” event in Connecticut and had to wait until Dec. 15 to play its season opener.
Virginia Commonwealth paused team activities Jan. 2 because of COVID-19 protocols, postponing a game against Davidson., but resumed practice two days later.
Richmond postponed its game Wednesday against St. Bonaventure following COVID testing results and contact tracing procedures. Pending results of testing, it will play La Salle on Saturday.
Saint Louis still hasn’t played an A-10 game. It has postponed its first six games because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Coach Travis Ford told Stu Durando, of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the whole team will practice together for the first time since the outbreak began on Friday or Saturday. Saint Louis had yet to announce whether it will play St. Bonaventure on Saturday.