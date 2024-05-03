Dayton’s Holmes invited to NBA Draft Combine for second straight year

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine for the second straight year.

Holmes was one of 78 players whose name appeared on the list of invited players Friday. The combine will take place May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Holmes declared for the draft in early April. His name appeared on the list of early-entry candidates earlier this week. A year ago, Holmes withdrew his name from consideration for the draft and announced he would return to UD for his junior year. He was a consensus All-American last season. He has one more season of eligibility.

According to a NBA press release, “Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.”

The draft takes place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and New York City.

