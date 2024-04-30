Seven A-10 players on NBA’s list of early-entry candidates

Neither Holmes nor Brea made a public announcement about entering the draft.

Holmes declared for the draft in early April, according to a source, and has been training in New Jersey this month in preparation for NBA workouts in May.

Brea said in March he planned to return to college basketball for a fifth year and entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He visited Kentucky, which was one of five schools he was considering, this week.

The other players from the A-10 are: Virginia Commonwealth’s Max Shulga, Joe Bamisile and Toibu Lawal; Saint Joseph’s Rasheer Fleming; and George Mason’s Keyshawn Hall.

Of the seven A-10 players on the list, four entered the transfer portal after the season: Brea; Shulga; Lawal; and Hall. Hall committed to Central Florida. Lawal transferred to Virginia Tech.

According to a NBA press release, “Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.”

The draft takes place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and New York City.