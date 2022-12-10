Dayton’s Holmes records double-double in first half vs. Asheville

Trying to bounce back from their most-lopsided loss in seven years, a 77-49 defeat at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, the Dayton Flyers built a 34-19 halftime lead against UNC Asheville on Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top player: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes had a double-double in the half with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He made 6 of 12 field goals. He also blocked three shots.
Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (13 of 26) and held Asheville to 22.6% shooting (7 of 31).
Negative stat: Dayton built a double-digit lead despite 11 first-half turnovers.
Big run: Dayton outscored Asheville 10-0 from the 6:59 mark to the 1:41 mark.
Career firsts: Dayton walk-on Brady Uhl grabbed his first career rebound in the first half and made his first career 3-pointer. It was Dayton’s only made 3. The Flyers made 1 of 5.
