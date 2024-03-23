Dayton’s improved free-throw shooting paying off

“Coach really emphasizes free throws,” guard Javon Bennett said. “It’s part of our routine. After pretty much every drill or workout, we shoot free throws and then get water. I think it translates to the game for sure.”

That’s one way coach Anthony Grant tries to replicate the pressure of shooting free throws in a game. No. 7 seed Dayton Dayton made 13 of 15 free throws in a 63-60 victory against No. 10 Nevada on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“It was needed,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Friday, one day before a second-round game against No. 2 seed Arizona. “We’ve had games where we haven’t been able to be as successful from the free-throw line. So that was big yesterday. As big was our ability to keep them off the free-throw line. They had been one of the best teams in the country at being able to get to the free-throw line. So I thought both of those things were huge.”

Dayton improved its season percentage to 73.7 (463 of 628), the best mark for the program since the 2011-12 season (77.7). The national average is 71.9.

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II is the biggest reason Dayton has improved its percentage by almost four points from last season because he accounts for 44.9% of the team’s attempts. He made 8 of 9 free throws against Nevada. He’s shooting 71.3% (201 of 282). As a sophomore, he shot 66.9% (158 of 236). As a freshman, he shot 58.6 (82 of 140).

Holmes ranks sixth in the country in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (7.5). He is Dayton’s all-time leader in blocks (214) and dunks (241). He ranks 11th in scoring. He has also climbed the free-throw charts.

• Holmes’ 201 made free throws this season rank second in school history behind Don May (223 of 284, 78.5%, 1967-68).

• Holmes has made 458 free throws in his career. That ranks fifth behind Roosevelt Chapman (575), May (510), Don “Monk” Meineke (496) and John Horan (477).

• Holmes ranks fourth in free-throw attempts (658) behind Chapman (742), Ryan Perryman (706) and Horan (663).

Holmes started a 17-0 run against Nevada by making 1 of 2 free throws with 7:14 to play. He made two free throws to cut Nevada’s lead to 56-47 at the 5:13 mark. he made a go-ahead free throw to complete a 3-point play and give Dayton a 59-58 lead with 2:01 to play.

With 15 seconds to play, Nate Santos made two free throws to give Dayton a 63-60 lead.

“Nate all year has been very impressive,” guard Enoch Cheeks said. “He lives for big moments like that. He’s got that dog in him.”

Santos ranks second on the team in free-throws made and attempts (74 of 100, 74%). One game earlier in a 65-57 loss to Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Dayton made 18 of 25 free throws. Cheeks and Santos missed the front end of 1-and-1s during the key stretch that saw Duquesne take control with a 10-0 run. This time, Santos delivered at the line.

“It’s funny because I told my brother and sister I was more nervous for some free throws earlier in the season,” Santos said, “just because I know how much this moment meant to my teammates and for me and everybody. So I just tried to go up there with full confidence and just to have a clear head.”