Dayton’s next game postponed because of Saint Joseph’s COVID issues

The Saint Joseph's Hawk mascot runs circles on the court on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia.
By David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers (11-6, 7-5) will not play Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) at UD Arena on Saturday.

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Wednesday that game has been postponed because of “COVID-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks’ Tier 1 personnel.” It has not been determined if Dayton will have a replacement game.

This is the third straight game Saint Joseph’s has postponed. It last played Jan. 30. The Hawks are the only winless team in A-10 play.

This is the third straight Dayton game affected by COVID-19 issues at the other school. The A-10 sent George Mason to UD Arena on Friday when Richmond couldn’t play, and Dayton beat the Patriots 74-65.

When Massachusetts paused all athletic activities and couldn’t host a game against Dayton on Tuesday, the Flyers played VCU at home instead and lost 76-67.

