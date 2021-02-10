Dayton’s next game postponed because of Saint Joseph’s COVID issues

The Dayton Flyers (11-6, 7-5) will not play Saint Joseph’s (1-14, 0-9) at UD Arena on Saturday.
The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Wednesday that game has been postponed because of “COVID-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks’ Tier 1 personnel.” It has not been determined if Dayton will have a replacement game.
This is the third straight game Saint Joseph’s has postponed. It last played Jan. 30. The Hawks are the only winless team in A-10 play.
This is the third straight Dayton game affected by COVID-19 issues at the other school. The A-10 sent George Mason to UD Arena on Friday when Richmond couldn’t play, and Dayton beat the Patriots 74-65.
When Massachusetts paused all athletic activities and couldn’t host a game against Dayton on Tuesday, the Flyers played VCU at home instead and lost 76-67.