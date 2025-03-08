Dayton’s season ends with loss to Davidson in A-10 tournament

No. 3 seed Davidson (19-12) beat No. 6 Dayton (18-13) for the second time. The Flyers lost the first matchup 61-51 on Feb. 12 at UD Arena.

Dayton tied its season low for points. It committed a season-high 29 turnovers. That’s how Davidson took 31 more shots.

Davidson outscored Dayton 16-2 in the first quarter and led 27-11 at halftime.

Arianna Smith led Dayton with 13 points. She made 4 of 4 field goals and 5 of 9 free throws.

The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals. Davidson will play No. 2 seed George Mason. No. 1 Richmond will play No. 4 Saint Joseph’s.