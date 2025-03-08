Dayton’s season ends with loss to Davidson in A-10 tournament

Dayton's Tamika Williams-Jeter, right, and Ivy Wolf talk at a press conference during Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at District E next to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Tamika Williams-Jeter, right, and Ivy Wolf talk at a press conference during Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at District E next to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team’s season ended with a 56-36 loss to Davidson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Thursday in Henrico, Va.

Dayton finished 1-1 in the A-10 tournament for the third straight season.

No. 3 seed Davidson (19-12) beat No. 6 Dayton (18-13) for the second time. The Flyers lost the first matchup 61-51 on Feb. 12 at UD Arena.

Dayton tied its season low for points. It committed a season-high 29 turnovers. That’s how Davidson took 31 more shots.

Davidson outscored Dayton 16-2 in the first quarter and led 27-11 at halftime.

Arianna Smith led Dayton with 13 points. She made 4 of 4 field goals and 5 of 9 free throws.

The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals. Davidson will play No. 2 seed George Mason. No. 1 Richmond will play No. 4 Saint Joseph’s.

In Other News
1
‘Going in there to ruin their party’ — Dayton spoils Senior Night for...
2
ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory at VCU
3
Dayton secures No. 3 seed in A-10 tournament with victory at VCU
4
‘I really believed we could do it’ -- Boys bowling team notches Ben...
5
Alter boys basketball seeking second straight state berth

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.