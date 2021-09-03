JUST IN: Dayton’s season-opening football game cancelled

The Dayton Flyers have waited almost two years to play a football game and will have to wait another week to get back on the field.
Dayton’s season-opening game against Robert Morris was cancelled Friday because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Robert Morris program. The teams were scheduled to play at noon Saturday at Welcome Stadium. The game will not be rescheduled.
“The health and safety of the RMU and Moon Township community remains paramount as RMU Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the pandemic,” read a Robert Morris press release. “RMU will continue to adhere to the evolving recommendations and requirements of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), local and state health guidelines, RMU Athletics Return to Campus Policy and Procedures, UPMC Sports Medicine guidelines, the NCAA Resocialization of College Sports guidelines and Big South COVD-19 protocols for practice and workout activities. RMU will continue to be guided by its top priority, which is the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
Dayton will instead open the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 against Eastern Illinois at Welcome Stadium. Eastern Illinois will have played two games by the time it comes to Dayton. It lost 26-21 at Indiana State last week and plays at South Carolina on Saturday.
Dayton did not play a season in 2020 because of the pandemic and did not participate in the Pioneer Football League’s shortened spring season earlier this year. Robert Morris played three games in the Big South Conference in the spring and had three games cancelled.
Fundraiser: UD’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the athletic department is partnering with the UD Bookstore to support the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. They are selling breast cancer awareness T-Shirts.
The deadline to order them is noon Tuesday through UD’s website. They cost $25. The walk will be held Oct. 16.