JUST IN: Dayton’s season-opening football game cancelled

Dayton’s season-opening game against Robert Morris was cancelled Friday because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Robert Morris program. The teams were scheduled to play at noon Saturday at Welcome Stadium. The game will not be rescheduled.

“The health and safety of the RMU and Moon Township community remains paramount as RMU Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the pandemic,” read a Robert Morris press release. “RMU will continue to adhere to the evolving recommendations and requirements of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), local and state health guidelines, RMU Athletics Return to Campus Policy and Procedures, UPMC Sports Medicine guidelines, the NCAA Resocialization of College Sports guidelines and Big South COVD-19 protocols for practice and workout activities. RMU will continue to be guided by its top priority, which is the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”