Dayton’s second A-10 game postponed

The Dayton Flyers will not play St. Bonaventure on Sunday at UD Arena.
The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Friday the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Bonnies. The game will be rescheduled.
In UD’s announcement about the postponement, it did not rule out the possibility of playing another team on Sunday.
“UD athletics will update fans on Saturday if other options develop or if there will be no Flyer basketball game played on Sunday,” UD’s press release read.
Five of the seven A-10 games scheduled for Thursday, including Dayton at Rhode Island, were postponed for COVID-19 reasons. In the only games played, Fordham won 69-61 at La Salle, and Saint Joseph’s won 83-56 at Richmond.
One other game scheduled for Sunday was postponed: La Salle at Rhode Island. That was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at La Salle.
