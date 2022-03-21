Defending state champion Centerville upset in title game

Pickerington Central denied Centerville a second straight Division I state championship Sunday night at UD Arena with a 55-48 victory over the state’s top-ranked team.
The Elks (29-1) shot only 40% and fell behind 30-20 in the third quarter. They rallied to trail 36-34 heading to the fourth, but they could never draw even. Tom House’s 3-pointer made it 48-46 with 1:20 left, but the Tigers (26-2) made free throws to clinch it. Pick Central shot 60%.
The first half was up and down for the Elks. A Rich Rolf 3-pointer and Gabe Cupps pull-up jumper put them up 5-2. Pick Central rallied to lead 10-7 then 10-9 at the quarter break.
Pick Central opened the second with a 3-pointer, but the Elks rallied to lead 14-13 when House found Cam Smith alone underneath. Pick Central quickly regained the lead and made it 21-17 on a tip-in at the halftime buzzer.
The Elks shot 30% in the first half and made only 2 of 10 3-poiinters.
Cupps finished with 14 ponits, Rolf 12 and House 11.
Devin Royal scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers.
