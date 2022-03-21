Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Defending state champion Centerville upset in title game

Centerville High School junior Gabe Cupps drives past Pickerington Central junior Devin Royal during the Division I state championship game on Sunday night at UD Arena. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Credit: Name Test

caption arrowCaption
Centerville High School junior Gabe Cupps drives past Pickerington Central junior Devin Royal during the Division I state championship game on Sunday night at UD Arena. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
Updated 27 minutes ago
Elks’ 45-game winning streak ends with 55-48 loss to Pickerington Central

Pickerington Central denied Centerville a second straight Division I state championship Sunday night at UD Arena with a 55-48 victory over the state’s top-ranked team.

The Elks (29-1) shot only 40% and fell behind 30-20 in the third quarter. They rallied to trail 36-34 heading to the fourth, but they could never draw even. Tom House’s 3-pointer made it 48-46 with 1:20 left, but the Tigers (26-2) made free throws to clinch it. Pick Central shot 60%.

The first half was up and down for the Elks. A Rich Rolf 3-pointer and Gabe Cupps pull-up jumper put them up 5-2. Pick Central rallied to lead 10-7 then 10-9 at the quarter break.

Pick Central opened the second with a 3-pointer, but the Elks rallied to lead 14-13 when House found Cam Smith alone underneath. Pick Central quickly regained the lead and made it 21-17 on a tip-in at the halftime buzzer.

The Elks shot 30% in the first half and made only 2 of 10 3-poiinters.

Cupps finished with 14 ponits, Rolf 12 and House 11.

Devin Royal scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers.

In Other News
1
Bengals new offensive tackle excited to get to work ‘protecting Joe’...
2
Dayton’s high hopes for next season help soothe pain after NIT loss to...
3
Tri-Village falls short in D-IV state championship game
4
Dayton’s season ends with overtime loss to Vanderbilt in NIT
5
Fairmont, Alter, Wayne grads get wins in NCAA tournament

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top