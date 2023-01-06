Detroit Mercy at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s game

Mike Davis has a 51-78 record in five years at Detroit Mercy and is 403-319 in 23 years overall. His first job was taking over for Bobby Knight at Indiana, and he went 115-79 in six years with a national runner-up finish in 2002.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.6

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 11.9

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.7

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 18.4

Probable Detroit starters

Gerald Liddell 6-8 Sr. F 7.8

Damezi Anderson 6-7 Sr. F 3.0

A.J. Oliver 6-5 Sr. G 2.3

Jayden Stone 6-4 Jr. G 5.6

Antoine Davis 6-1 Sr. G 9.9

About Wright State: The Raiders posted their first Horizon League win this season in their last outing at IUPUI, but they trail the only unbeaten team in the conference, Northern Kentucky (4-0), by three games. … They’ll be making their first appearance on national TV this season with the ESPN2 broadcast. There probably will be more to come. In the last five seasons, counting the postseason, they’ve had 26 games broadcast on either one of ESPN’s channels or TruTV. They’ve got a 14-12 record in those games, but that includes NCAA tourney losses to Tennessee and Arizona and an NIT defeat at Clemson. … Noel is coming off a 15-rebound game and averages a team-best 6.7, and he’s led the Raiders in scoring four times, second only to Calvin’s eight. But his production has led to only one league freshman of the week award so far.

About Detroit Mercy: The Titans were picked sixth in the HL preseason poll. Davis was named preseason player of the year after sharing the award with Oakland’s Jamal Cain last season. He could become just the seventh player to have been named POY multiple times, joining Loyola’s Alfredrick Hughes (1983, ‘84, ‘85), Xavier’s Byron Larkin (1986 and ‘88) and Brian Grant (1993, ‘94), Detroit’s Rashad Phillips (1999, 2000), Green Bay’s Keifer Sykes (2014, ‘15) and Wright State’s Loudon Love (2020, ‘21). The league was known as the Midwestern Collegiate Conference from its start in 1979 until changing to the Horizon League in 2001. … The Titans haven’t had a top-tier finish in the league since going 12-4 and finishing second to 13-3 Valparaiso in 2012-13. They’ve had only two winning seasons since then. … Liddell, a transfer from Alabama State, has been a star since becoming eligible Dec. 1. He averages 12.8 rebounds and had a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double in a win at Tulsa.

Next game: The Raiders host Oakland at 1 p.m. Sunday.