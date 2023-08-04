Dick Vitale puts Dayton junior on All-America team

BreakingNews
Dayton Flyers junior forward DaRon Holmes II received one of his first — of what will likely be many — preseason awards of the 2023-24 season Thursday.

Explore» RELATED: Flyers leave Friday for Europe

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, who last called a game at UD Arena in 2020, named Holmes to his All-Rolls Royce preseason second team.

“There’s nothing better in the men’s college basketball preseason than looking at the new rosters and getting a feel for what might be in store,” Vitale wrote. “I had to wait for the dust to settle with all the player and coach movement during the offseason. With 13 of the 18 returning players that averaged 19-plus points last season transferring and six of the top eight 20-point scorers on the move as well, the roster shakeup was noticeable across the board.

“I enjoy watching the progress of youngsters that move from role players to PTPers. With only four of the 19 players returning that made first-, second- or third-team All-America teams last year, it’s been a joy to dig deep and project the stars for the upcoming season.”

Of the 15 players to make Vitale’s three teams, only Holmes and Weber State forward Dillon Jones came from outside the top-ranked conferences.

As a sophomore, Holmes averaged 18.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game and made the A-10 first team and all-defensive team. He ranked second in the country with 89 dunks.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

