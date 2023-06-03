Division III state track: Minster, Coldwater runners win state championships

Roth raced to a second straight Division III state championship in the 800-meter run on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. She won the race by about four seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 11.72 seconds. A year ago, she won the race in 2:12.65.

“I’m ridiculously grateful,” Roth said. “That’s probably the best word I can come up with at the moment. I knew I was going to have to work my butt off, and that’s all I did today. I just competed and here we are, a two-time state champion.”