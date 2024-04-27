Dragons amass 20 hits and Lowder notches first pro win

Lansing scored nine runs in the eighth to pull to within four before going scoreless in the ninth.

Lowder gave up only three hits and one walk. He became the first Dayton pitcher this season to go six innings in a start, throwing 76 pitches.

Carlos Jorge led the Dayton 20-hit attack, collecting a home run and two doubles with four runs batted in. Sal Stewart also had a home run and drove in four runs. Cade Hunter added four hits and drove in two runs. Hector Rodriguez collected three hits and drove in two. Leo Balcazar had three hits and Jay Allen II had two.

The Dragons reached the 20-hit mark for the first time since July 4, 2012, when they had 24 hits (the club record) against South Bend.

The Dragons collected five hits and scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 6-1 after five innings. They scored four runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to extend their lead to 14-1.

The Dayton 20-hit explosion came after they had combined for only eight hits in the Wednesday and Thursday games. The Dragons went 8 for 21 with runners in scoring position on Friday and struck out only four times in 41 at-bats.