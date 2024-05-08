3 released from hospital, including 2 students, following school bus crash in Dayton

BreakingNews
Three people, including two students, who were taken to the hospital have been released following a school bus crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Ernst Avenue and involved a school bus and a second vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A Dayton Public Schools bus heading to Fairview Elementary School tried to make a turn when it was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Ernst and Newport avenues, said DPS Superintendent David Lawrence.

“Two students and the driver were transported to the hospital to be examined, and have since been released,” he added. “Several students were picked up at the scene by families, and all others were transported to Fairview. As a reminder, the safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority.”

