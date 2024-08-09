Dragons back in first place with win over Captains

Hunter took a 3-0 pitch for a strike. Then he hit the next one for his seventh home run just right of the batter’s eye in center field to break the tie. Back-to-back RBI triples by Jay Allen II and Ethan O’Donnell capped the inning and led the Dragons back into first place with a 4-2 victory over Lake County.

“He started me off with some sliders that weren’t really close to the zone,” Hunter said. “Got my timing down on the 3-0 heater, and he threw another one. I just wanted to get my best swing on it.”

Hunter, a fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, is hitting .196, but he catches, plays first base and some outfield. Harrison Jr. has seen more good at-bats by Hunter lately, including a hard line-drive out earlier in Thursday’s game.

“He does a lot for our team, and I’m just happy that he was able to have a big moment for us,” Harrison Jr. said. “The irony about that is he probably took the worst BP he’s had all year.”

The homer meant Harrison Jr. didn’t need to try to manufacture a run. Then Johnny Ascanio walked and stole second to set up the two triples.

“The big thing after that, which gets overlooked, was Johnny drawing that walk because sometimes that home run happens and a pitcher gets to reset,” Harrison Jr. said. “Putting him in the stretch, and now he’s got to think about the running game. That’s one of the things we can do in a pitcher’s duel when get a chance for that type of threat.”

The big inning made the combined 1-hitter of Brian Edgington, Bryce Hubbart (3-5) and Brock Bell (seventh save) stand up as the second one-hit victory over the Captains this season. Ryan Cardona and Bell combined on a one-hitter in a shutout on July 2.

“It’s fun to watch him from first because I’m normally back there,” Hunter said. “Edgington, if he gets off to a good start, it’s going to be hard to string things together off of him.”

Edgington allowed the only hit, a solo homer by Jonah Advincula in the third inning, and struck out eight, the most in his four starts for the Dragons. The other run came in the eighth against Hubbart on a ground out after he loaded the bases by hitting a batter and walking two.

Edgington’s six innings continued a winning trend. The Dragons are 13-2 when their starter goes six-plus innings and 37-8 when they go five-plus innings.

“Edge just was phenomenal tonight,” Harrison said. “When we see our pitchers going through that lineup a second time and into that third time, generally it gives us options to play matchups the way we want to towards the end of game.”

The starters’ duel was with the Captains left-hander Josh “Tugboat” Wilkinson. His fastball topped out at 91, but it moves and he combines it with other pitches. He pitched out of two jams and allowed a run on one hit and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. Wilkinson entered the game averaging 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings and leading all minor-league baseball in strikeouts.

“He’s got good carry on his fastball, he pitches to both sides, he pitches top to bottom, he’s hitting all quadrants, and he mixes well, and he’s got a repeatable delivery,” Harrison Jr. said. “He’s got proven record of pitching like he did today.”

The Dragons (23-16) moved back ahead of West Michigan (22-16) because the Whitecaps lost 5-1 at home against Beloit. Great Lakes is 2.5 games back as the teams battle for the East Division second half title and a playoff spot.

“It just takes one little spark, and we’re going to keep it going,” Hunter said. “We’re excited. We want to make this playoff push.”