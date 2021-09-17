dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dragons beat Fort Wayne in extra innings, keep slim playoff chances alive

Dragons starter James Marinan pitched six scoreless for the second time in as many starts for the Dragons since joining the team Sept. 9. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Dragons starter James Marinan pitched six scoreless for the second time in as many starts for the Dragons since joining the team Sept. 9. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
25 minutes ago

Ivan Johnson’s single down the right-field line in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Michael Siani from first base to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 6-5 victory over Fort Wayne on Thursday night and keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Dayton (62-55) didn’t get any help from the three teams ahead of them. Cedar Rapids (64-53), Lake County (64-53) and Great Lakes (63-54) all won Thursday night. Lake County is the only one of the three that hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Dragons.

With three games left, the Dragons must win all three and Lake County must lose all three for the Dragons to surpass the Captains. If that happens and the Dragons do no worse than a tie with Cedar Rapids and/or Great Lakes, the Dragons will play in the High-A Central League best-of-five championship series against Quad Cities. That matchup, as unlikely as it seems now, would start in Dayton on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne rallied with three runs in the ninth to tie the score 5-5. John Ghyzel struck out the side in the top of the 10th to preserve the tie.

Michael Siani pinch ran for Mariel Bautista and began the bottom of the 10th at second base. Jacob Hurtubise pinch hit to bunt Siani to third but was intentionally walked. Then Johnson hit the winner.

The Dragons have won three straight and five of their last six.

In Other News
1
High School Football: Elks explosive combo years in the making
2
Wright State grad takes reins of women’s soccer program
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Better communication key for defense to improve
4
Former Wittenberg athlete, 24, dies of COVID-19
5
Burrow anxious to build on fast start in Chicago
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top