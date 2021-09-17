Dragons beat Fort Wayne in extra innings, keep slim playoff chances alive

Ivan Johnson’s single down the right-field line in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Michael Siani from first base to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 6-5 victory over Fort Wayne on Thursday night and keep their slim playoff chances alive.
Dayton (62-55) didn’t get any help from the three teams ahead of them. Cedar Rapids (64-53), Lake County (64-53) and Great Lakes (63-54) all won Thursday night. Lake County is the only one of the three that hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Dragons.
With three games left, the Dragons must win all three and Lake County must lose all three for the Dragons to surpass the Captains. If that happens and the Dragons do no worse than a tie with Cedar Rapids and/or Great Lakes, the Dragons will play in the High-A Central League best-of-five championship series against Quad Cities. That matchup, as unlikely as it seems now, would start in Dayton on Tuesday.
Fort Wayne rallied with three runs in the ninth to tie the score 5-5. John Ghyzel struck out the side in the top of the 10th to preserve the tie.
Michael Siani pinch ran for Mariel Bautista and began the bottom of the 10th at second base. Jacob Hurtubise pinch hit to bunt Siani to third but was intentionally walked. Then Johnson hit the winner.
The Dragons have won three straight and five of their last six.