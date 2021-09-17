Dragons beat Fort Wayne in extra innings, keep slim playoff chances alive

Dayton (62-55) didn’t get any help from the three teams ahead of them. Cedar Rapids (64-53), Lake County (64-53) and Great Lakes (63-54) all won Thursday night. Lake County is the only one of the three that hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Dragons.

With three games left, the Dragons must win all three and Lake County must lose all three for the Dragons to surpass the Captains. If that happens and the Dragons do no worse than a tie with Cedar Rapids and/or Great Lakes, the Dragons will play in the High-A Central League best-of-five championship series against Quad Cities. That matchup, as unlikely as it seems now, would start in Dayton on Tuesday.