First-place Dragons blank Captains to take series

Dayton’s Justice Thompson got the game’s only scoring inning started with a lead-off walk and Mat Nelson’s single moved Thompson to second. After Garrett Wolforth struck out, Nick Quintana hit a ground ball to shortstop with both runners moving on the pitch. The throw to second base was late and everyone was safe on the play, resulting in a bases loaded, one-out situation. Jack Rogers followed by drawing a walk to force Thompson home, and Nelson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Abbott tossed the first six innings for Dayton, allowing three hits but no walks while striking out five.