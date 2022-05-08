First-place Dragons blank Captains to take series

Dayton pitchers Andrew Abbott and James Marinan combined on a three-hit shutout and the Dragons pushed across the only two runs of the game in the seventh inning in a 2-0 win over the Lake County Captains 2-0 on Sunday.
The Dragons (19-7) took three out of five games in the series.
Dayton’s Justice Thompson got the game’s only scoring inning started with a lead-off walk and Mat Nelson’s single moved Thompson to second. After Garrett Wolforth struck out, Nick Quintana hit a ground ball to shortstop with both runners moving on the pitch. The throw to second base was late and everyone was safe on the play, resulting in a bases loaded, one-out situation. Jack Rogers followed by drawing a walk to force Thompson home, and Nelson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Abbott tossed the first six innings for Dayton, allowing three hits but no walks while striking out five.
James Marinan (2-1) replaced Abbott to start the seventh inning and allowed two base runners but no hits in three innings.
The shutout was the Dragons’ fifth in their last 11 games.
The Dragons are off Monday. They open a six-game road series on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Lansing.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lansing, 11:05 a.m., 980