Dragons blank Lugnuts

Parks (2-1) turned in his third straight strong start, working five innings while giving up four hits with two walks and one strikeout. Over his last three starts, he has allowed one run in 15 innings to lower his earned run average to 2.29 on the season. Vin Timpanelli worked a perfect sixth inning after replacing Parks. Manuel Cachutt tossed two innings, allowing just one base runner, and Donovan Benoit retired all three batters in the ninth inning for his first save. Lansing did not have a base hit after the fourth inning.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Austin Hendrick lined a single off the right field fence to start the inning and stole second. Mat Nelson walked, and Tyler Callihan followed with a sacrifice that advanced the runners to second and third. Ibarra followed with a ground out to shortstop that scored Hendrick to make it 1-0.