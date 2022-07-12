Dragons blanked by Captains

Lake County starting pitcher Jack Leftwich combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon. The game was the opener of a six-game series.
The Dragons fell to 5-11 in the second half with the loss, their ninth loss in the last 10 games. Their full season record dropped to 44-38. Lake County improved to 8-8 (43-39).
Lake County scored the only run in the third inning when Connor Kokx walked, stole second, went to third base on a ground out, and scored on a two-out single to right field by Alexfri Planez. Lake County was limited to four hits in the game, all singles.
Leftwich went the first six innings, allowing hits in the second and third, but he did not walk anyone and struck out 11. The Dragons had three at-bats in the game with a runner in scoring position but could not come through with the big hit. They did not advance a runner past second base.
Dayton’s Justice Thompson, Tyler Callihan, and Mat Nelson each had one hit.
Dayton starter Miguel Medrano (1-2) worked the first four innings, allowingone hit and the game’s only run to suffer the loss. He walked four and struck out four.
NOTES
The game was played in 1 hour, 59 minutes, the shortest nine inning game for the Dragons in 2022 ... Sizzling hot Dragons infielder Elly De La Cruz did not play in the game, getting the day off. He was in uniform and in the Dayton dugout.
The Dragons play at Lake County again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Lake County, 7 p.m., 980
