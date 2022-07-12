Dragons blanked by Captains

The Dragons fell to 5-11 in the second half with the loss, their ninth loss in the last 10 games. Their full season record dropped to 44-38. Lake County improved to 8-8 (43-39).

Lake County scored the only run in the third inning when Connor Kokx walked, stole second, went to third base on a ground out, and scored on a two-out single to right field by Alexfri Planez. Lake County was limited to four hits in the game, all singles.