Dragons blanked by TinCaps

The Dragons collected just four hits in the game. Ashton Creal’s double in the third was the Dragons only extra base hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle (3-4) struggled with his control early, throwing 34 pitches to get through the first inning while allowing one run on three walks and a bases loaded hit batsman. Boyle left the game with one out in the third, having thrown 59 pitches. In 2 1/3 innings, Boyle allowed one run without surrendering a hit. He walked four and struck out six to take the loss.

The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series at division-leading West Michigan on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m., 980