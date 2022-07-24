dayton-daily-news logo
Dragons blanked by TinCaps

Joe Boyle had another strong start for the Dragons on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at DayAir Ballpark. He allowed one run, which is the first homer he has allowed this season, in four innings, three hits and struck out five. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Sports
37 minutes ago

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Noel Vela fired seven scoreless innings as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons saw their second half record fall to 6-16 (45-43 overall). Fort Wayne improved to 11-13 in the second half (38-52 overall).

Vela struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits and one walk as the TinCaps built a commanding lead.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the top of the first inning, three more in the fourth, and two in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead. The closed out the scoring with two runs in the top of the ninth.

The Dragons collected just four hits in the game. Ashton Creal’s double in the third was the Dragons only extra base hit.

Dragons starting pitcher Joe Boyle (3-4) struggled with his control early, throwing 34 pitches to get through the first inning while allowing one run on three walks and a bases loaded hit batsman. Boyle left the game with one out in the third, having thrown 59 pitches. In 2 1/3 innings, Boyle allowed one run without surrendering a hit. He walked four and struck out six to take the loss.

The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series at division-leading West Michigan on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m., 980

