Dragons blanked by Whitecaps

The Dragons collected base hits in each of the first two innings, singles by Carlos Jorge in the first and Ethan O’Donnell in the second, but they were held without a hit over the final seven innings.

Dayton starting pitcher Mason Pelio was able to work out of jams in the each of the first three innings as West Michigan left runners in scoring position in all three frames. But the Whitecaps broke through with three runs in the fourth and then scored two more in the fifth, getting a two-run home run from Luis Santana against Dragons reliever Brock Bell, to close out the scoring.

The highlight of the night for the Dragons was the work of reliever Bryce Hubbart, who tossed three scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner. Hubbart gave up a single for the only hit against him and walked no one while striking out one.

The Dragons have were held to two hits in each of the first two games of the series in West Michigan after being shut out on three hits in a rained-shortened game on Sunday heading into the all-star break.