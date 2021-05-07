Dragons blanked in rain-shortened game

The Dayton Dragons dropped a 1-0 decision to the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night in a six-9inning game shortened because of rain.
The game was delayed two hours and 45 minutes before being called.
The loss dropped Dayton to 2-1 on the season. The Dragons outscored 13-4 in the first two games of the season.
The Dragons left five runners on base and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They were held to three hits.
Dayton starter Noah Davis took the loss but pitched well. The right-hander allowed one earned run on just one hit. He struck out and walked one in five innings.
The Loon scored the only run of the game in the third. Zac Ching walked and moved to second on a single by Ryan January. After a sac fly moved both runners up a base, another sac fly -- by Miguel Vargas -- plated Ching.