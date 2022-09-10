Dragons blast five home runs in win over Lansing

The Dayton Dragons matched a season-high with five home runs, including the team’s longest of the year by Rece Hinds, in an 8-4 win over Lansing on Friday night.
The win was the third straight for the Dragons. They are 12-2 over their last 14 games and 16-4 over their last 20. The Dragons are 67-60 on the year with two games to play.
Hinds opened the scoring in the first inning with a 474-foot home run to left field, believed to be the longest homer of the year for the Dragons and the third longest of any player in the Reds farm system. The home run, Hinds’ 10th of the year, gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Austin Hendrick drilled a double off the top of theright field fence, driving in Jay Allen II from first base to make it 2-0.
Lansing scored four runs on four hits in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Dragons pitchers limited Lansing to one hit and no runs over the remaining six innings of the game.
The Dragons regained the lead in the sixth. Hendrick blasted a home run to right-center field to lead off the inning. It was his 13th home run with the Dragons and 20th overall in the Reds system in 2022, making him the fourth Reds prospect to reach 20 while playing for a Reds affiliate (joining Elly De La Cruz, Alex McGarry, and Allan Cerda). Later in the same inning, Tyler Callihan doubled to right field, and Jose Torres followed with a home run to left, a two-run shot that gave the Dragons a 5-4 lead. The homer was the 13th of the year for Torres.
The Dragons added two more home runs in the eighth. Michel Triana connected on a two-run homer to right field, his seventh with the Dragons, and Hayden Jones followed Triana’s blast with a homer to right, his first hit since coming up from Daytona. The back-to-back home runs by Triana and Jones made it 8-4 and closed out the scoring.