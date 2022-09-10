Dragons blast five home runs in win over Lansing

The win was the third straight for the Dragons. They are 12-2 over their last 14 games and 16-4 over their last 20. The Dragons are 67-60 on the year with two games to play.

Hinds opened the scoring in the first inning with a 474-foot home run to left field, believed to be the longest homer of the year for the Dragons and the third longest of any player in the Reds farm system. The home run, Hinds’ 10th of the year, gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead.