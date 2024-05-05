Dragons can’t overcome slow start in loss to Whitecaps

“Everybody remembers the hit, but it’s that third guy that we walked,” Harrison said. “You load the bases, and now you have to be that much cleaner.”

Starter Javi Rivera threw only 30 pitches and left after recording only one out in the first inning. The lead continued to grow, and the Dragons (12-15) fell behind 7-0 while leaving two runners on base in each of the first four innings. Strikeouts ended the first three threats.

“We’re letting umpires dictate too much of our at-bats when we have a chance to produce runs,” Harrison said. “I’d like to see us give ourselves a chance by at least trying to put a ball in play. And we didn’t do that.”

Once the Dragons got into the Whitecaps’ bullpen, production ensued. Cam Collier’s RBI double and Carlos Jorge’s RBI single got the Dragons on the scoreboard before another strikeout ended the fifth. In the sixth, Sal Stewart’s ground out, Collier’s single and Ethan O’Donnell’s two-run homer, his first of the season, gave the Dragons a chance, but they only put two runners on base over the final three innings.

O’Donnell, rated the Reds’ No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was back in the lineup for the first time since April 28 as the designated hitter.

Jay Allen II continued his hot hitting from the lead-off spot with two singles. He’s hitting .444 in the past six games and .362 for the season.

“Honestly just a result of all the offseason work, putting it all together just kind of honing in and trying to be as relaxed as possible,” Allen II said.

Allen II, a supplemental first-round pick in 2021, came to Dayton last year to be the lead-off hitter. But an early injury and another one at midseason limited him to 25 games and a .154 batting average. He’s played in 16 of the Dragons’ 27 games this season because of an injury.

“Playing a kids game you think everything is just going to be all smooth through all levels, but I’m glad I kind of went through it,” Allen II said. “I’m glad I know how to get myself out of that hole and trust my ability and play baseball.”

Harrison said Allen’s mental approach has improved as a result of the missed time and hitting struggles last year and early this season.

“It’s the most confidence I’ve seen in him,” Harrison said. “He’s finally got out of that moment and just going out there and playing and stopped worrying about stuff he can’t control. The more present he is, the better he is. He got back into the groove, and he’s not thinking about last year or last week.”

Road trip: The Dragons travel to second-place Lake County this week for a six-game series. Wednesday’s game begins at 11 a.m. The Dragons are 5-7 on the road.