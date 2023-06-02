Dragons comeback falls short vs. West Michigan

Miamisburg native Chris Meyers made a diving catch of a hard line drive by Dayton’s Austin Hendrick with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as West Michigan held on to defeat the Dragons 6-5 on Thursday night.
The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and were in position to win the game when Meyers made the game-ending catch for West Michigan.
The Dragons trailed 3-1 when Ruben Ibarra blasted a two-run home run to center field in the seventh inning to tie the game at 3-3. But West Michigan responded by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth to regain the lead.
In the ninth, Dayton’s Justice Thompson opened the inning with a single to left field and advanced to third on Hayden Jones’ hit to center. Yan Contreras followed with an infield single to third base that brought in Thompson to make it 6-4. After Blake Dunn lined out hard to right for the first out, Austin Callahan singled to right to drive in Jones and move Contreras to third, pulling the Dragons to within a run at 6-5. Edwin Arroyo flied out to right with Contreras holding at third base, and Ibarra walked to load the bases with two outs. Hendrick followed with a blistering line drive that appeared headed for the right-field corner to win the game, but Meyers made a diving catch to his left to save the game and give the Whitecaps a one-run win.
The Dragons had 12 hits in the game, their highest total since May 6. Ibarra had a home run and double. Thompson, Arroyo, and Austin Callahan each had two hits for the Dragons as well.
