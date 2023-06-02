Dragons comeback falls short vs. West Michigan

In the ninth, Dayton’s Justice Thompson opened the inning with a single to left field and advanced to third on Hayden Jones’ hit to center. Yan Contreras followed with an infield single to third base that brought in Thompson to make it 6-4. After Blake Dunn lined out hard to right for the first out, Austin Callahan singled to right to drive in Jones and move Contreras to third, pulling the Dragons to within a run at 6-5. Edwin Arroyo flied out to right with Contreras holding at third base, and Ibarra walked to load the bases with two outs. Hendrick followed with a blistering line drive that appeared headed for the right-field corner to win the game, but Meyers made a diving catch to his left to save the game and give the Whitecaps a one-run win.

The Dragons had 12 hits in the game, their highest total since May 6. Ibarra had a home run and double. Thompson, Arroyo, and Austin Callahan each had two hits for the Dragons as well.