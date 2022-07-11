Dragons’ De La Cruz wins weekly league hitting award

While the Dragons were winning only one game in a six-game series against West Michigan, De La Cruz batted .421 with five home runs and three stolen bases. In the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday and again in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, De La Cruz homered from both sides of the plate. The last time a Dragon did that was 2010.

De La Cruz will play in the Futures Game this Saturday at Dodger Stadium as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star week. He is top three in several offensive categories in the Midwest League. In just 81 games, De La Cruz has homered 20 times. The club record is 28. He is the third payer in Dragons history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season, joining Wily Mo Pena (2001) and Jose Siri (2017).