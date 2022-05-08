Dragons drop pair to Captains

The Dragons got a two-run home run from Alex McGarry with two outs in the final inning (seventh) to pull to within a run, but Captains reliever Cade Smith struck out Allan Cerda to end the game.

The Dragons had many chances to score over the final four innings of the game but lost three runners on the basepaths and hit into a double play when they had their opportunities. Dayton had seven hits and three walks over the last four innings but cashed in for only one run before McGarry’s home run.

McGarry was 3 for 7 in the doubleheader with a home run. Nick Quintana had two hits in the second game.