Dragons drop seventh straight game

The Dragons scored two runs in the eighth and were in position to tie or take the lead. J.V. Martinez opened the inning with his fourth home run of the season to make it 3-1. Austin Hendrick blooped a double to center field and went to third on a balk. Ruben Ibarra battled through a long at-bat, working a walk to put the go-ahead run on base with no one out. Tyler Callihan followed with a single to drive in Hendrick and make it 3-2 as pinch runner Ashton Creal raced around to third. Justice Thompson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out. But Garrett Wolforth struck out for the first out, and Jonathan Willems lined out to right fielder Alexfri Planez, who then threw out Creal at the plate for a double play to end the inning.

Dragons reliever Jake Stevenson allowed three hits, a walk, and two runs in the bottom of the eighth as Lake County again extended their lead to three runs, and the Dragons were retired in order in the ninth.