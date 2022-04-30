Dragons edge TinCaps with run in the ninth

The game was scoreless when Dayton’s Nick Quintana doubled past the diving center fielder with one out in the top of the ninth inning, and Rogers followed with a hard grounder through the right side of the infield. Quintana scored from second on the play to account for the only run of the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dayton’s Carson Rudd entered the game to try to earn the save. Fort Wayne’s Corey Rosier reached to start the inning on a ground ball to second base, with Rosier hustling down the line to beat the throw. But Rudd retired the next three hitters including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and preserve the win for the Dragons.