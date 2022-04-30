Dragons edge TinCaps with run in the ninth

Jack Rogers drove in the only run of the game with single to right field in the top of the ninth inning and three Dayton pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 1-0 on Friday night. The Dragons have won three of four so far in the six-game series. All three Dayton wins, and the Fort Wayne win as well, have been shutouts.
The game was scoreless when Dayton’s Nick Quintana doubled past the diving center fielder with one out in the top of the ninth inning, and Rogers followed with a hard grounder through the right side of the infield. Quintana scored from second on the play to account for the only run of the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dayton’s Carson Rudd entered the game to try to earn the save. Fort Wayne’s Corey Rosier reached to start the inning on a ground ball to second base, with Rosier hustling down the line to beat the throw. But Rudd retired the next three hitters including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and preserve the win for the Dragons.
Dayton starting pitcher Connor Phillips was dominant over six shutout innings, notching 10 strikeouts without giving up a walk. Featuring a fastball that consistently reached 98 mph, Phillips allowed only three hits. Myles Gayman (1-0) replaced Phillips to start the seventh and worked two innings, allowing only one base runner on a walk. Rudd earned his second save as the Dragons improved to 7-0 in one-run games and 10-0 in games decided by two runs or less.
Dayton finished with just five hits in the game. Allan Cerda reached base safely in all four plate appearances with a single and three walks.
About the Author