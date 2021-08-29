Dragons fall at Fort Wayne

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin made his High-A debut after being called up from Daytona, where he posted a 1.41 ERA in seven starts. Bonnin, the Reds third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, pitched well over the first two innings, allowing just one base runner with three strikeouts. But Bonnin walked the first four batters in the third inning and then allowed a run-scoring double and was charged with the loss. He worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit but four runs with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Michael Siani singled, stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch. But Fort Wayne responded with four runs in the third and two in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. The Dragons got back-to-back doubles from Eric Yang and Juan Martinez in the seventh before Lopez belted a two-run homer for Fort Wayne to close out the scoring.